Rise Above Graphics Screen

3948 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Website
| +1 510-368-7424
Screen Print at Rise Above Graphics in Oakland Oakland California United States

Located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, Rise Above Graphics is the place to go for screen printing shop.

Need a tshirt design? Rise Above can use your design or make their own for good prices and with a quick turn-around rate; everyone from Bay Area yoga studios to schools to non-profit organizations have used them.

Also an art gallery, Rise Above features work by upcoming local artists, all of whom have the chance to design a limited-edition tshirt for sale.

Check the website to see whose work in currently on display.

The Rise Above gallery is open Mondays from 3:30 to 5 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 3 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

