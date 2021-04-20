Río Tarcoles Central America

Look down, crocs are everywhere! While on a road trip in Costa Rica, driving in the region west of San Jose, we noticed many cars had stopped, and a row of people were lined up looking over the side of the bridge. Traffic was light, and we were curious, so we stopped too. We had no idea what was going on. What a surprise to lean over the bridge railing and spot crocodiles -- everywhere! They were in the river, on the sand, and some were just lounging in the sun. We found out later the bridge was nicknamed the "crocodile bridge".