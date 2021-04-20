Where are you going?
Río Mendoza

Website
Rafting Rio Mendoza Luján de Cuyo Argentina

Rafting Rio Mendoza

Argentina Rafting offers various expeditions experiences down Rio Mendoza. Their longest river run is 25 km to Cerro Negro in Class III / IV rapids, which lasts 3.5 – 4 hours and includes a certified guide and trailing kayaks for safety. The rapids are stronger in the summer making it a more exciting ride.

Argentina Rafting provides top of the line equipment and a satisfying box lunch. If you are looking for something a little less intense try the 7 km Estacion Aforadora route in Class II / III rapids. +54 261 429-6325

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

