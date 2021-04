Río Mendoza

Rafting Rio Mendoza

Argentina Rafting offers various expeditions experiences down Rio Mendoza . Their longest river run is 25 km to Cerro Negro in Class III / IV rapids, which lasts 3.5 – 4 hours and includes a certified guide and trailing kayaks for safety. The rapids are stronger in the summer making it a more exciting ride.Argentina Rafting provides top of the line equipment and a satisfying box lunch. If you are looking for something a little less intense try the 7 km Estacion Aforadora route in Class II / III rapids. +54 261 429-6325