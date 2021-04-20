Rio Grande Gorge Bridge
Taos, NM, NM, USA
Taos, trail runJust west of Taos, the high sagebrush plateau of northern New Mexico abruptly gives way: the Rio Grande Gorge. Eight hundred feet below, the River grinds inexorably away into the earth...
Wake up early, lace up your running shoes and head out of town, about a 15 or 20 minute drive. The West Rim Trail of the Rio Grande Recreation Area runs for miles along the edge of the Gorge. Clarity. Arrive early enough and you'll have the wide open vista to yourself: the sun rising above the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, hot air balloons launching effortlessly beyond the Gorge Bridge, hawks soaring on thermals...Give yourself a few days to acclimatize, though--you'll be running at 7000 feet above sea level...