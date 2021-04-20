Rio de Janeiro
The highlight of Azamara’s 13-Night Tango, Salsa & Samba Voyage
is the chance to spend three nights in one of the world’s most famous cities, a tropical port that has beguiled travelers for generations. Visiting one of the world’s contemporary wonders, the 125-foot-tall Christ the Redeemer statue that towers over the city atop Corcovado Mountain, is at the top of many travelers’ lists. You may want to spend some of your time at port getting a behind-the-scenes look at the world-famous intricate costumes and floats created for Carnaval which are on display at Samba City, where you’ll also learn how to dance samba, a rapid-fire musical style with an infectious beat that is synonymous with Rio and appeals to locals and visitors from all walks of life.
Sponsored by
Azamara Club Cruises