Rinpung Dzong
+975 2 323 251
Window on the Paro FestivalEach Spring the Paro Festival or Tsechu takes place in Paro, Bhutan. The festival is a wonderful event to witness. Masked, barefoot dancers jump and twirl, while trying to subdue evil spirits and celebrate the teachings of Buddha. The event takes place over several days in the courtyard of the Rinpung Dzong and in the hills surrounding it. Space is limited so good viewing spots at the festival are at a premium. While I struggled to secure a good viewing area, I envied these lucky viewers that had the best view in the courtyard, a window overlooking the dances and music.
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Downhill
Shooting the single track from Chele La pass more than 1,000 metres down to Rinpung Dzong "The Fortress on a Heap of Jewels" near Paro Town - priceless.
almost 7 years ago
Yoga Beyond the Clouds
Meditating with our teacher Christina Curry and the monks of Rinpung Dzong (The Fortress on a Heap of Jewels) during a life enhancing Yoga Retreat - TASHI DELEK