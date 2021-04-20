Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rinpung Dzong

+975 2 323 251
Window on the Paro Festival Paro Bhutan
Yoga Beyond the Clouds Paro Bhutan
Delicious Downhill Paro Bhutan
Window on the Paro Festival Paro Bhutan
Yoga Beyond the Clouds Paro Bhutan
Delicious Downhill Paro Bhutan

Window on the Paro Festival

Each Spring the Paro Festival or Tsechu takes place in Paro, Bhutan. The festival is a wonderful event to witness. Masked, barefoot dancers jump and twirl, while trying to subdue evil spirits and celebrate the teachings of Buddha. The event takes place over several days in the courtyard of the Rinpung Dzong and in the hills surrounding it. Space is limited so good viewing spots at the festival are at a premium. While I struggled to secure a good viewing area, I envied these lucky viewers that had the best view in the courtyard, a window overlooking the dances and music.
By David Netzer

More Recommendations

Phil Bowen
almost 7 years ago

Delicious Downhill

Shooting the single track from Chele La pass more than 1,000 metres down to Rinpung Dzong "The Fortress on a Heap of Jewels" near Paro Town - priceless.
Phil Bowen
almost 7 years ago

Yoga Beyond the Clouds

Meditating with our teacher Christina Curry and the monks of Rinpung Dzong (The Fortress on a Heap of Jewels) during a life enhancing Yoga Retreat - TASHI DELEK

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30