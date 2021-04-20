Rinpung Dzong

Window on the Paro Festival Each Spring the Paro Festival or Tsechu takes place in Paro, Bhutan. The festival is a wonderful event to witness. Masked, barefoot dancers jump and twirl, while trying to subdue evil spirits and celebrate the teachings of Buddha. The event takes place over several days in the courtyard of the Rinpung Dzong and in the hills surrounding it. Space is limited so good viewing spots at the festival are at a premium. While I struggled to secure a good viewing area, I envied these lucky viewers that had the best view in the courtyard, a window overlooking the dances and music.