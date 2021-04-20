RingSide Fish House
3032, 838 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
| +1 503-227-3900
Terrific Trolling Right DowntownThe Ringside is a Portland tradition, a meat-forward steak and potatoes shop dating back to 1944. Their entry into the fish-focused market in 2011 didn't come as a surprise. Ringside has always kept locally sustainable offerings a menu mainstay. So, why did I wait three years to wander by? Just say I was distracted like every other PDX food writer with all the shiny new places that pop up every other day. What a pleasant reacquaintance with an old food friend.
The Fish House has two distinctly different experiences. The bar is lively with a number of casual eating options to accompany a great cocktail list. We ate in the restaurant, where service and detail proved impeccable during our visit. Start with something from the extensive wine list and move right into an order of onion rings. Slide into a salad if you must, or wade directly into the water's bounty. The tombo tuna loin was perfectly seared for a melt-in-your-mouth delivery. Swordfish, in my experience generally prepared to a state of dried out plank, was not only moist and tender, the glaze and seasonings proved to be exquisite. Staff were attentive and knowledgable serving our a warm, inviting corner table. The lemon cheesecake put the final punctuation on a delightful dining experience.