Ring of Kerry
Ring of Kerry, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Off On The Kerry WayDon't forget to check out the magical 79-km-long circular tourist route in County Kerry, around the Kerry Peninsular known as the Ring of Kerry. Take in the charm of the area by spending a day driving around or be brave enough to hike or cycle your way around the loop. Beauty awaits you in all areas. Tap into some of Ireland's best kept scenery with beautiful cliffs extending to the shore, rivers running wild, mountains, forest and waterfalls. Heaven awaits you! A truly magical experience!
over 4 years ago
Disturbing the Locals While Cutting Across the Ring of Kerry
One of Ireland's many highlights, the Ring of Kerry is a scenic drive that winds around the Iveragh Peninsula. If you find yourself needing to cut across it, this is what it looks like. Narrow winding roads, luscious green pastures and hills, and the cutest, most in-the-way sheep you could want.