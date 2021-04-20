Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ring of Kerry

Ring of Kerry, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Disturbing the Locals While Cutting Across the Ring of Kerry Killarney Ireland
Off On The Kerry Way Killarney Ireland
Disturbing the Locals While Cutting Across the Ring of Kerry Killarney Ireland
Off On The Kerry Way Killarney Ireland
Check Availability >

Off On The Kerry Way

Don't forget to check out the magical 79-km-long circular tourist route in County Kerry, around the Kerry Peninsular known as the Ring of Kerry. Take in the charm of the area by spending a day driving around or be brave enough to hike or cycle your way around the loop. Beauty awaits you in all areas. Tap into some of Ireland's best kept scenery with beautiful cliffs extending to the shore, rivers running wild, mountains, forest and waterfalls. Heaven awaits you! A truly magical experience!
By Christine Anuszewski

More Recommendations

Meredith Narrowe
over 4 years ago

Disturbing the Locals While Cutting Across the Ring of Kerry

One of Ireland's many highlights, the Ring of Kerry is a scenic drive that winds around the Iveragh Peninsula. If you find yourself needing to cut across it, this is what it looks like. Narrow winding roads, luscious green pastures and hills, and the cutest, most in-the-way sheep you could want.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points