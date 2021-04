Off On The Kerry Way

Don't forget to check out the magical 79-km-long circular tourist route in County Kerry, around the Kerry Peninsular known as the Ring of Kerry. Take in the charm of the area by spending a day driving around or be brave enough to hike or cycle your way around the loop. Beauty awaits you in all areas. Tap into some of Ireland 's best kept scenery with beautiful cliffs extending to the shore, rivers running wild, mountains, forest and waterfalls. Heaven awaits you! A truly magical experience!