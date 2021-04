Rindermarkt 10 10 Rindermarkt

Lüftmalerei: Artwork for Buildings Lüftlmalerei is a Tyrolean native art form of facade painting that can be found throughout parts of Bavaria. The photo shown above near Viktualien Market is a good example of the elaborate style from the Baroque era.



The images are grouped in a fresco technique applied to fresh lime plaster, and the colors combine in a chemical reaction with the plaster ensuring that the painting will survive for years to come.