RIMBA Jimbaran Bali
Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
+62 361 8468468
Photo courtesy of RIMBA Jimbaran, Bali
A Hotel Straight from HeavenRimba has a lot to live up to being the little sister of the gorgeous Ayana with its world-famous Rock Bar and aqua therapy pool, but it definitely doesn't disappoint. It's a little younger and funkier than its older sibling with its crazy sunken pool seating, stunning rooftop bar, and modern eco-friendly design that shows off its amazing location. Kids are welcomed and have plenty of entertainment with the kids' club and water slides. Food options are Ah Yat Abalone seafood restaurant and To'ge, which serves a huge selection of dishes from all over the world. You also have the option to shuttle over to the Ayana to eat and most importantly get to skip the line at the Rock Bar. Quite simply, the only problem with Rimba is that you can't stay forever.
www.rimbajimbaran.com