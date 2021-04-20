Рилски манастир (Rila Monastery) 2643, Bulgaria

Bulgaria's cultural stronghold During my time in Sofia I took a drive south to the famous Rila Monastery. This surprisingly colorful building was established in the 10th century, but experienced multiple raids during the Ottoman occupation and suffered a fire in the 19th century. Still, the monastery was always rebuilt and restored, proving resilient through both time and war. Nestled in the Rila Mountains, this Unesco World Heritage sight should not be missed while traveling through Bulgaria.