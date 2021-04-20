Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Рилски манастир (Rila Monastery)

2643, Bulgaria
Website
| +359 705 422 08
Bulgaria's cultural stronghold Rilski manastir Bulgaria
Rilski manastir Bulgaria
Rilski manastir Bulgaria
Bulgaria's cultural stronghold Rilski manastir Bulgaria
Rilski manastir Bulgaria
Rilski manastir Bulgaria

Bulgaria's cultural stronghold

During my time in Sofia I took a drive south to the famous Rila Monastery. This surprisingly colorful building was established in the 10th century, but experienced multiple raids during the Ottoman occupation and suffered a fire in the 19th century. Still, the monastery was always rebuilt and restored, proving resilient through both time and war. Nestled in the Rila Mountains, this Unesco World Heritage sight should not be missed while traveling through Bulgaria.
By Samantha Freda

More Recommendations

Denise G Zephier
almost 6 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points