Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-607-2337
Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sun 11:30am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am

One of the most recent additions to the Shaw neighborhood and D.C.'s emerging craft beer scene, husband-and-wife Thor and Leah Cheston opened this brewery back in December 2013. Formerly the site of Frank's Holiday Pool Hall, a childhood hangout of jazz icon and neighborhood denizen Duke Ellington, it is fitting that one of their rotating in-house brews is dubbed "The Duke," a strong golden ale. Enjoy other unique (and extremely affordable) drinks like the "Ornette," a farmhouse wheat beer and the "Raised by Wolves" pale ale in addition to a Southern-inspired comfort foods menu—all amidst a background of exposed brick and funky murals, most notably of the giant pandas, foxes, and chipmunks laying siege to D.C.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
