Right Proper Brewing Company

Beer Made the Right and Proper Way
One of the most recent additions to the Shaw neighborhood and D.C.'s emerging craft beer scene, husband-and-wife Thor and Leah Cheston opened this brewery back in December 2013. Formerly the site of Frank's Holiday Pool Hall, a childhood hangout of jazz icon and neighborhood denizen Duke Ellington, it is fitting that one of their rotating in-house brews is dubbed "The Duke," a strong golden ale. Enjoy other unique (and extremely affordable) drinks like the "Ornette," a farmhouse wheat beer and the "Raised by Wolves" pale ale in addition to a Southern-inspired comfort foods menu—all amidst a background of exposed brick and funky murals, most notably of the giant pandas, foxes, and chipmunks laying siege to D.C.