Riga Central Market

Snack time in a former Zeppelin hangar
Riga seems to be pretty good at recycling historical venues - the 400 year old buildings of the old town, for instance, are now pizza joints and nightclubs. The pavilions housing the central market, opposite the train station, were actually built to house zeppelins during WWI; today they host literally hundreds upon hundreds of market traders. There's a fish market, a meat market, any amount of honey on sale (it's quite the delicacy in Latvia) and, best of all, an entire hall full of baked goods. At the stall above I was offered pastries that cost mere cents, filled with apricots, chocolate, honey, cranberry and custard. I chose custard, and have never once regretted my decision.