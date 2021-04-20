Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Riga Central Market

Nēģu iela 7, Latgales priekšpilsēta, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
+371 67 229 985
Snack time in a former Zeppelin hangar Riga Latvia

More info

Sun 7am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 6pm

Snack time in a former Zeppelin hangar

Riga seems to be pretty good at recycling historical venues - the 400 year old buildings of the old town, for instance, are now pizza joints and nightclubs. The pavilions housing the central market, opposite the train station, were actually built to house zeppelins during WWI; today they host literally hundreds upon hundreds of market traders. There's a fish market, a meat market, any amount of honey on sale (it's quite the delicacy in Latvia) and, best of all, an entire hall full of baked goods. At the stall above I was offered pastries that cost mere cents, filled with apricots, chocolate, honey, cranberry and custard. I chose custard, and have never once regretted my decision.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30