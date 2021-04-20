Riga Art Nouveau Museum
10-12 Alberta iela
| +371 67 181 464
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Riga and Art NouveauRiga, Latvia has some of the finest examples of Art Nouveau architecture anywhere in the world. Most of the buildings are concentrated on Elizabete iela and Alberta iela and are the work of architect Mikhail Eisenstein.
Before you leave for Riga, try and do a bit of reading so you understand the difference between Art Nouveau and Art Deco as there are distinctions between the two art forms and knowing what the differences are will help you better appreciate what you see in Riga.
After you land in Riga, start your walk about the Art Nouveau District with a quick visit to the Riga Art Nouveau Museum which itself is housed in a beautiful Art Nouveau building that was one a private residence. The rooms are furnished and decorated to give you an idea of what such a home would have looked like back in the heyday of Art Nouveau in Riga. Be sure to stay for the short documentary about this unique art and architecture style. Just past the museum's front entry door is a spiral staircase that is so gorgeous, it's sure to take your breath away so walk in and look up!