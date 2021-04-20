Where are you going?
Rietberg Museum

Gablerstrasse 15, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 415 31 31
International Art in a Grand Villa Zurich Switzerland

More info

Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 5pm
Wed 10am - 8pm

International Art in a Grand Villa

Housed in a grand villa in a gorgeous park, Rietberg is the only art museum in Switzerland dedicated to showcasing work from outside of Europe, the most treasured of which is its early Buddhist sculptures from China, with pieces dating from the 6th century. In 2007, the museum received a stunning modern glass extension.

Photo © Museum Rietberg.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
