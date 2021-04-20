Rideau Canal Ottawa, ON, Canada

Morning walk along the Rideau One of the great engineering feats of the 19th century, the Rideau Canal was constructed between 1826 to 1832 originally as a military and commercial waterway connecting the Canadian capital to Kingston, at the head of Lake Ontario. Today, it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Ontario and continues to be an international recreational attraction, both by water and by land (it becomes the longest ice skating rink in the world during winter). An amazing achievement that contributed to the growth of Ottawa as a city.