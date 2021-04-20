Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rideau Canal

Ottawa, ON, Canada
Website
| +1 613-283-5170
Evening stroll over the Rideau Ottawa Canada
Morning walk along the Rideau Ottawa Canada
Rideau Canal Ottawa Canada
Evening stroll over the Rideau Ottawa Canada
Morning walk along the Rideau Ottawa Canada
Rideau Canal Ottawa Canada

Morning walk along the Rideau

One of the great engineering feats of the 19th century, the Rideau Canal was constructed between 1826 to 1832 originally as a military and commercial waterway connecting the Canadian capital to Kingston, at the head of Lake Ontario. Today, it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Ontario and continues to be an international recreational attraction, both by water and by land (it becomes the longest ice skating rink in the world during winter). An amazing achievement that contributed to the growth of Ottawa as a city.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Rideau Canal

Rideau Canal is a beautiful 19th-century waterway (completed in 1832) that's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. It's situated in the heart of Ottawa and is open to sightseeing cruises, canoes, and kayaks during summer months, as well as ice skating in winter. Walking, cycling, or running along the canal's edge is a great way to spend an afternoon. Along the way, stop into the Bytown Museum to get an education on the history and development of Ottawa, from its earliest days.

Christian Mirasol
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Evening stroll over the Rideau

Whilst walking to Byward Market for dinner, I saw a perfect opportunity for an evening snapshot of the Ottawa cityscape over its renowned canal. Admiring the view, it's incredible how since 1832, the canal has enjoyed continuous operation in pretty much the same manner.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points