Morning walk along the RideauOne of the great engineering feats of the 19th century, the Rideau Canal was constructed between 1826 to 1832 originally as a military and commercial waterway connecting the Canadian capital to Kingston, at the head of Lake Ontario. Today, it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Ontario and continues to be an international recreational attraction, both by water and by land (it becomes the longest ice skating rink in the world during winter). An amazing achievement that contributed to the growth of Ottawa as a city.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Rideau Canal
Rideau Canal is a beautiful 19th-century waterway (completed in 1832) that's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. It's situated in the heart of Ottawa and is open to sightseeing cruises, canoes, and kayaks during summer months, as well as ice skating in winter. Walking, cycling, or running along the canal's edge is a great way to spend an afternoon. Along the way, stop into the Bytown Museum to get an education on the history and development of Ottawa, from its earliest days.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Evening stroll over the Rideau
Whilst walking to Byward Market for dinner, I saw a perfect opportunity for an evening snapshot of the Ottawa cityscape over its renowned canal. Admiring the view, it's incredible how since 1832, the canal has enjoyed continuous operation in pretty much the same manner.