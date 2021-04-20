Where are you going?
Rickybobby

400 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
Dine on Southern Food in the Haight

This Lower Haight joint has been open for about a year and a half, and already their Sweet Potatertots (served with ketchup and house ranch) are a neighborhood favorite, not to mention the Beef and Bacon Burger and the Crawshrimp Grits.

This Southern-style food, served up by former chefs from Broken Record, is not for the faint of heart; come prepared to eat a lot and to wash it down with a local brew or two.

There’s often a wait and the communal seating-style means you might be getting cozy with your neighbors, but the quality of the grub makes it worth it.

Rickybobby is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 11 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

