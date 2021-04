New Western at Rick's on Main

Rick's on Main is one of the best restaurants in what has become a culinary gem among small town American towns. The ambiance is upscale, and the menu is creative; try the shrimp Rangoon or ahi steak for something you wouldn't usually expect from a restaurant in small town Montana The next time you're en route to Yellowstone, chart a course through Livingston, and make plenty of time for a meal or two at Rick's on Main.