Rick's on Main
116 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
| +1 406-222-3800
Photo courtesy of Rick's on Main/ricksonmainstreet.com
New Western at Rick's on MainRick's on Main is one of the best restaurants in what has become a culinary gem among small town American towns. The ambiance is upscale, and the menu is creative; try the shrimp Rangoon or ahi steak for something you wouldn't usually expect from a restaurant in small town Montana.
The next time you're en route to Yellowstone, chart a course through Livingston, and make plenty of time for a meal or two at Rick's on Main.