Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rick's on Main

116 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
Website
| +1 406-222-3800
New Western at Rick's on Main Livingston Montana United States

New Western at Rick's on Main

Rick's on Main is one of the best restaurants in what has become a culinary gem among small town American towns. The ambiance is upscale, and the menu is creative; try the shrimp Rangoon or ahi steak for something you wouldn't usually expect from a restaurant in small town Montana.

The next time you're en route to Yellowstone, chart a course through Livingston, and make plenty of time for a meal or two at Rick's on Main.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points