Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Richer

2 Rue Richer, 75009 Paris, France
+33 9 67 29 18 43
Delicious Dinner in the St-Denis Neighborhood Paris France

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Fri 8am - 12am

Delicious Dinner in the St-Denis Neighborhood

Underneath this fine smothering of kohlrabi is some of the most succulent pork cheek I’ve had. It was a great dish, one of several I had with two companions at Le Richer, a somewhat unassuming new-vibe restaurant in the fast-changing St-Denis neighborhood below Montmartre. And it cost as much as a mediocre duck salad in St. Germain.

We sat in the back room, with its artfully done raw plaster walls. Richer has a superb chef. It has a burrata that is out of this world. It also has no phone number, website, or reservations system. But the quality of food and the atmosphere make it worth playing a little play-by-ear!
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points