Richardson's/Rokerij: A Renewed Favorite
I've been going to Richardson's as my favorite neighborhood local since they opened over 20 years ago. Great southwestern food, seafood and margaritas. They opened a sister restaurant a few blocks away called Rokerij a few years ago. It was really good, although I still preferred the original. And then the original Richardson's burned down. What did they do? They rebuilt a replica of the original Richardson's right next door to the Rokerij. Skeptical? I was, but it turned out amazing! They connected the two properties together with an outdoor bar/courtyard and made the overall experience even better. And don't miss the cellar bar in the basement!