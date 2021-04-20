Where are you going?
6335 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
| +1 602-265-5886
Richardson's/Rokerij: A Renewed Favorite Phoenix Arizona United States

Sat, Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 10am - 11pm

Richardson's/Rokerij: A Renewed Favorite

I've been going to Richardson's as my favorite neighborhood local since they opened over 20 years ago. Great southwestern food, seafood and margaritas. They opened a sister restaurant a few blocks away called Rokerij a few years ago. It was really good, although I still preferred the original. And then the original Richardson's burned down. What did they do? They rebuilt a replica of the original Richardson's right next door to the Rokerij. Skeptical? I was, but it turned out amazing! They connected the two properties together with an outdoor bar/courtyard and made the overall experience even better. And don't miss the cellar bar in the basement!
By Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder

