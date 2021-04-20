Where are you going?
Richard J. Daley Center

50 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm

When the Christmas tree lights up the Daley Plaza, it’s a magical moment every year. Chicago’s tree lighting ceremony includes live music and theatre performances by the actors in A Christmas Carol and officially begins the holiday season in late November. Santa Claus makes an appearance for photos and gift requests and many of the residents of Chicago turn out for this event so expect crowded public transportation and cold weather. For exact dates and times, check out the Choose Chicago website.

The tree stays up until early January; so if you miss the lighting ceremony, you can always get a picture later in December.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

