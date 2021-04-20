Ribelle
1665 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, USA
| +1 617-232-2322
Photo by Jacqueline Dole
Table to Book Now: RibelleThis neighborhood spot serves boundary-pushing Italian-inflected dishes such as pappardelle Bolognese with kale and pork skin, and lamb tartare.
MUST-TRY DISHES: Smoky oysters with fennel, orange, pistachio, and buttermilk; Grandpa’s Whiskers, a cocktail of cold-brewed black tea, lemon, caramelized onion syrup, and Laphroaig scotch.
HOW TO SCORE A TABLE: Pick up the phone; Ribelle doesn’t take online bookings.
INSIDER TIP: Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays and often includes reinvented dinner items for breakfast. For example, the Bolognese becomes a sausage gravy served with a beef-fat biscuit and sunny-side-up egg.
This appeared in the May 2014 issue.