Ribelle

1665 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445, USA
Website
| +1 617-232-2322
Table to Book Now: Ribelle Brookline Massachusetts United States

This neighborhood spot serves boundary-pushing Italian-inflected dishes such as pappardelle Bolognese with kale and pork skin, and lamb tartare.

MUST-TRY DISHES: Smoky oysters with fennel, orange, pistachio, and buttermilk; Grandpa’s Whiskers, a cocktail of cold-brewed black tea, lemon, caramelized onion syrup, and Laphroaig scotch.

HOW TO SCORE A TABLE: Pick up the phone; Ribelle doesn’t take online bookings.

INSIDER TIP: Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays and often includes reinvented dinner items for breakfast. For example, the Bolognese becomes a sausage gravy served with a beef-fat biscuit and sunny-side-up egg.


This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

