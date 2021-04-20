Riad Camilia Derb El Ouali n°9, Kaat Benahid, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 10:30pm

Riad Camilia: Enchanting Riad in Marrakesh We arrived in the Red city in the evening, winding through a maze to our riad, dodging motorbikes, donkeys and crowds. Entering the Riad Camilia, the boutique hotel where we were fortunate to stay, was like moving into another world. Leaving the pandemonium of the medina behind, we stepped into a beautiful refuge where candles flickered, shards of lights reflected from exquisite lanterns, ripe orange trees stood in the center courtyard and pretty carpets were scattered around gorgeous sitting rooms and bedrooms.

My daughters did not want to do any touring in Marrakech. We dragged them out once or twice, but they were quite happy to lounge in the riad's beautiful rooms or on the rooftop terrace, reading, relaxing and being fed delicious homemade food by the resident cook, Fatima. My husband, eldest daughter and I did a bit of sightseeing and shopping. We ate out for a couple of lunches but, in all of Morocco, the best food we ate was the home cooked food prepared at our riads. At Riad Camilia, we dined in the dining room, on the rooftop warmed by the sun, in a cozy sitting room in front of a crackling fire, and in a pretty bedroom, our table sprinkled with rose petals beside the fire. When we tired of tagines, we asked for whatever Fatima felt like cooking, and it was always delicious.

Riad Camilia was the highlight of our visit to Morocco!