Riad Camilia
Derb El Ouali n°9, Kaat Benahid, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
| +212 669-283492
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10:30pm
Riad Camilia: Enchanting Riad in MarrakeshWe arrived in the Red city in the evening, winding through a maze to our riad, dodging motorbikes, donkeys and crowds. Entering the Riad Camilia, the boutique hotel where we were fortunate to stay, was like moving into another world. Leaving the pandemonium of the medina behind, we stepped into a beautiful refuge where candles flickered, shards of lights reflected from exquisite lanterns, ripe orange trees stood in the center courtyard and pretty carpets were scattered around gorgeous sitting rooms and bedrooms.
My daughters did not want to do any touring in Marrakech. We dragged them out once or twice, but they were quite happy to lounge in the riad's beautiful rooms or on the rooftop terrace, reading, relaxing and being fed delicious homemade food by the resident cook, Fatima. My husband, eldest daughter and I did a bit of sightseeing and shopping. We ate out for a couple of lunches but, in all of Morocco, the best food we ate was the home cooked food prepared at our riads. At Riad Camilia, we dined in the dining room, on the rooftop warmed by the sun, in a cozy sitting room in front of a crackling fire, and in a pretty bedroom, our table sprinkled with rose petals beside the fire. When we tired of tagines, we asked for whatever Fatima felt like cooking, and it was always delicious.
Riad Camilia was the highlight of our visit to Morocco!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Discovering Marrakesh and its Medina in a very cosy riad
I've been in Marrakesh several times but this one was really different. I slept in an amazing Riad named Riad Camilia.This riad is in the heart of the medina which gave an other dimension to my trip, much more authentic. . The rooms are very cosy with confortable beds and the hospitality of the Director was great!
I really recommand this place
almost 7 years ago
A luxury place in the heart of the medina
I love to come to this place... It's a very warmly and quietly riad where the people who worked there are so nice and don't know what to do to make you feel better!
The rooms are amazing, huge and very well decorated.
The terrace on the roof-top is nice at every moment of the day, and during the hot season I love to spend time in the splash pool in the luxury patio.
And the food is also amazing!
Come and discover this peaceful riad, you will enjoy it for sure!
