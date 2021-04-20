Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rhodes

Rhodes, Greece
Delightfully Ancient Rhodes Greece
Animal-watching in Rhodes Greece
Don't get lost in the moat! Greece
Delightfully Ancient Rhodes Greece
Animal-watching in Rhodes Greece
Don't get lost in the moat! Greece

Delightfully Ancient Rhodes

Rhodes is a delightfully ancient little town to visit. With the moat around the entire village, the drawbridge entrances, and the medieval streets, it really feels like stepping back in time. Simply wandering around aimlessly with a camera in hand is an entirely enjoyable experience.
By Kacie Mischler Bass

More Recommendations

Kacie Mischler Bass
almost 7 years ago

Don't get lost in the moat!

If you visit Rhodes, a word of warning: If you find yourself in the moat and decide to see how far it goes, you can expect to devote 1-2 hours and a great deal of energy to the task. If you are able-bodied and it is not too hot out, it can be an enjoyable walk (or bike ride or jog, as it seems to have enjoyed new life as a local exercise trail as well).
Kacie Mischler Bass
almost 7 years ago

Animal-watching in Rhodes

People-watching is a fun activity for many travelers. But what about the animal-watching? This bird was just enjoying a drink of cool water, sitting on a fountain in the middle of a busy square in Rhodes.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points