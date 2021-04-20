Don't get lost in the moat!

If you visit Rhodes, a word of warning: If you find yourself in the moat and decide to see how far it goes, you can expect to devote 1-2 hours and a great deal of energy to the task. If you are able-bodied and it is not too hot out, it can be an enjoyable walk (or bike ride or jog, as it seems to have enjoyed new life as a local exercise trail as well).