RhineEnergieStadion

Köln-Altstadt-Nord, Cologne, Germany
Soccer in Germany Cologne Germany

Soccer in Germany

Sure, they love 'the beautiful game' in Germany and nobody loves it more than the fans of FC Koln. They even have a beautiful stadium that hold 50,000 fans to prove it!

Unfortunately they will be playing in the second division this season but fear not, they should be back to the top tier soon enough and return to their former glory.

If you're in Cologne, go check out a game. With the team's (real) goat mascot, the atmosphere is electrifying!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
