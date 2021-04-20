RhineEnergieStadion
Köln-Altstadt-Nord, Cologne, Germany
Soccer in GermanySure, they love 'the beautiful game' in Germany and nobody loves it more than the fans of FC Koln. They even have a beautiful stadium that hold 50,000 fans to prove it!
Unfortunately they will be playing in the second division this season but fear not, they should be back to the top tier soon enough and return to their former glory.
If you're in Cologne, go check out a game. With the team's (real) goat mascot, the atmosphere is electrifying!