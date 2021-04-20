Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

RH Yountville Restaurant

6725 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
+1 707-339-4654
RH Yountville Yountville California United States
RH Yountville Yountville California United States
RH Yountville Yountville California United States
RH Yountville Yountville California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm

RH Yountville

After much anticipation, RH opened in Yountville in autumn of 2018. As a destination for food, wine, design, and shopping, RH offers a distinct experience to visitors. Eat brunch, lunch, or dinner under chandeliers and the branches of live olive trees at the restaurant, where chef Brendan Sodikoff helms the kitchen (the burger is killer, the delectable burrata is flown in three times a week from Sicily, and the crispy artichokes with rosemary aioli are a great starter to share). Sip on a flight of wines from the vault in the outdoor "living rooms" (tastings start at $50), or meander to the Ma(i)sonry for late-night drinks. Design hounds can peruse the gallery, too, which showcases Restoration Hardware home goods in twin buildings with lots of natural light.
By Sara Button , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points