RH Yountville Restaurant

RH Yountville
After much anticipation, RH opened in Yountville in autumn of 2018. As a destination for food, wine, design, and shopping, RH offers a distinct experience to visitors. Eat brunch, lunch, or dinner under chandeliers and the branches of live olive trees at the restaurant, where chef Brendan Sodikoff helms the kitchen (the burger is killer, the delectable burrata is flown in three times a week from Sicily, and the crispy artichokes with rosemary aioli are a great starter to share). Sip on a flight of wines from the vault in the outdoor "living rooms" (tastings start at $50), or meander to the Ma(i)sonry for late-night drinks. Design hounds can peruse the gallery, too, which showcases Restoration Hardware home goods in twin buildings with lots of natural light.