RGE RD
10643 123 St NW
For a Taste of the RangeYou wouldn't believe the sort of things I've put in my mouth over the years. Rotten shark from Reykjavik; rat satay from Malaysia's Taman Negara; hot dogs from the streets of New York City. Whether wild game or strange game, I'm always up for a chance to stare into the face of a culinary challenge, and quite happy when it stares back.
Next time you visit Edmonton, give me a shout, and I'll take you for dinner at RGE RD, where we can test our culinary mettle together. Chef Blair Lebsack has crafted a culinary experience unlike any other in the province; RGE RD sits at the intersection of farm fresh and haute cuisine. This urban meeting place with a rural soul features gastro treats like country-style terrine, sweetbreads, a rotating plate of “questionable bits” (delicious bone marrow was available when I visited), Pilatus Farms bison, and more. What may appear to be a challenging dish on the surface could end up being the best meal you've had all year, if you're willing to open yourself to the wildness of the kitchen.
The venue itself is chic without a hint of pretension; this is a place for folks to come together to experience Alberta's remarkable flavor.
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]