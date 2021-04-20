Reynisdrangar

Sea Trolls and Sea Shells Iceland is noted for its dramatic, often epic land and seascapes. It is also renowned as a spreading ground for myth and legend - the Icelandic Sagas are beauitful, thrilling stories, and with a bit of background help you get more out of your time here.



The Reynisdrangar sea stacks, off the coast of the picturesque village of Vík í Mýrdal, are actually three trolls, conspiring to bring down sailing vessels foolish enough to trend close to the coast. At night, under a pink and purple sky, and set against the drama of the black lava beach, the trolls come alive.