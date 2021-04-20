Where are you going?
Reynisdrangar

Sea Trolls and Sea Shells South Iceland

Sea Trolls and Sea Shells

Iceland is noted for its dramatic, often epic land and seascapes. It is also renowned as a spreading ground for myth and legend - the Icelandic Sagas are beauitful, thrilling stories, and with a bit of background help you get more out of your time here.

The Reynisdrangar sea stacks, off the coast of the picturesque village of Vík í Mýrdal, are actually three trolls, conspiring to bring down sailing vessels foolish enough to trend close to the coast. At night, under a pink and purple sky, and set against the drama of the black lava beach, the trolls come alive.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

