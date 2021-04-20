Reynisdrangar
Northern Europe
Black and White BeachThe charming coastal town of Vik is a perfect destination on any trip to Iceland. Vik is the southernmost village in Iceland and happens to be the wettest spot in the country.
Arguably the best thing about Vik is its amazing beaches at Reynisdrangar. Made from coarse, midnight-black volcanic sand, Vik's beaches are especially beautiful when contrasted against fresh white snow and a pounding surf. The beaches feature unique basalt columns rising out of the sea that Icelandic folk lore says are former trolls who got caught outside at dawn when they should have been inside.
On any trip to Iceland, a stop in charming Vik for a walk on its beautiful black-sand beaches is a must!