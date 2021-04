Reykjavik City Hall

A Visit to Reykjavik's City Hall

Fun fact: Reykjavik's City Hall wasn't built until 1987! Located on the northern shore of Lake Tjornin, which was considered a worthy setting for a symbol of Icelandic capital is was completed and inaugurated on April 14th 1992,The lake and its surrounding natural environment make it a peaceful place to visit. It's possible to sit and watch the lake from inside the café - a good idea when the temperatures plummet - and there is also a great 70 m² typographical model of Iceland to inspect, and occasional art exhibitions.The café and exhibition rooms are open to the public every day of the week...