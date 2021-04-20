Where are you going?
Reyðarfjörður

Reyðarfjörður, Iceland
Crossing Kollufell Reyðarfjörður Iceland

Crossing Kollufell

We could have gone the proper way around the fjord but our map was marked to cross Kollufell, 1025m (3362 ft) and it was absolutely magnificent. We stopped so many times to admire the beautiful landscape. Lots of rushing water, snow and gorgeous views. The roads were all gravel so we took our time fearing damages to the rental car. This is not an F road but still wanted to be careful.
There were places by the road where the snow was 3m (9ft) tall. Lots of Icelandic horses leading to the mountain, beautiful sunny day. It was perfect, I will never forget it.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

