Rexall Place at Northlands 7424 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2N5, Canada

Catch an Oilers Game They are one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NHL, and the city of Edmonton is in love with them. Nothing screams Edmonton louder than an Oilers game. So if you're in town during the winter, do your best to make it to Rexall Place to catch a game—and don't forget to snap a photo with the statue of the great Wayne Gretzky before puck drop.