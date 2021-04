Get Your Caffeine Kick

Revolver is the trendiest coffee shop in Seminyak. It ticks all of the boxes: hard-to-find location, painted brick walls, an eclectic mix of furnishings, and, most importantly, excellent coffee. The cold-pressed is especially good on a hot day. Great breakfasts made with fresh ingredients and sandwiches at lunch are tasty and filling. The trick to finding Revolver is asking for Bali Clinic on Jalan Laksmana and crossing to the small lane across the road. Stop by the café's cute "kissing booth" table for a smooch on the way out.