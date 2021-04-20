Revival Bar + Kitchen
2102 Shattuck Ave
| +1 510-549-9950
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 2:30pm
Sun 4pm - 10pm
Tue, Wed 4pm - 11pm
Thur, Sat 4pm - 12am
Fri 3:30pm - 12am
Dine on Local, Fresh Food at Revival Bar & Kitchen in BerkeleyThere are lots of restaurants that tout their local ingredients and their connections to local farmers, but Revival Bar & Kitchen in downtown Berkeley is definitely a standout—take, for example, their whole-animal butchery program or their wine on tap from local vintners.
Like its Berkeley peers, Revival has a beautiful interior (all exposed brick and dark wood), a dedication to local purveyors, and a menu of fresh, delicious dishes. Try the charcuterie platter to try the butchery program for yourself or share on of the flatbreads.
Come by on a Thursday for live music or Tuesdays through Fridays for a 3 to 6 pm happy hour (or a Sunday one from 8 pm to close).
Dinner is served at Revival Bar & Kitchen Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to midnight and from 5 to 9:30 pm on Sundays; the bar is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 3 pm to midnight; and you can enjoy late-night bar bites on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until 11 pm.