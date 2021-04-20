Revelry Boutique Gallery
742 E Market St
Hip, Local GalleryLocated in the “NuLu” district, this boutique showcases handmade items by local crafters and artisans. The award-winning boutique (named one of the top 5 galleries in Louisville) emphasizes the importance of handmade original designs, most of which are inspired by the culture of Louisville (think derby themed, southern, and hip). The shop, which is locally owned and operated, has a great—and reasonably priced—selection of jewelry, printed artwork, and even soaps.
Photo: Revelry Boutique Gallery