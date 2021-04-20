Revel
146 Karangahape Rd, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-309 2372
Sat, Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 6pm
Fri 7am - 10pm
Walk K RoadK Road should only be explored on foot—in fact, that should be a local bylaw. If you're into the alternative scene you'll completely love it; if not you'll completely marvel at it. Whichever camp you fall into you'll need to take a break halfway up, and I recommend stopping at Revel for a coffee. Vegan? Vegetarian? They cater to you. Revel is a typical bohemian café, with non-plussed surrounds, smart staff and decent brews. Here's their latest Facebook post: "Did I mention that we now have wireless at revel. please note that talking to each other whilst being at opposing or adjacent ends of a tableware and condiment holding receptacle is still the preferred method of communication." Nice.
Photo: localist.co.nz