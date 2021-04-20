Revel 500-598 Boardwalk

Stay Shiny From the boardwalk or the beach, in bright light and even on gray days, Revel seems to shine.



Atlantic City's newest resort and casino is a glass and steel behemoth devoted to entertaining its occupants. Yet it's more than entertaining, it's a terrific place to stay - while playing.



Dining options are plentiful, ranging from French cuisine by Michel Richard to an indoor taco truck [Distrito Cantina] by Jose Garces. Standard breakfast fare is elevated with luxe ingredients, I recommend the omelette bar at O2.



Rooms are cozy while still being modern and airy through a use of dark wood and light accent colors. All rooms have ocean views and feature Android tablets to control the integrated entertainment system. There are multiple pool areas, some open year round, and private cabanas to rent. The serene Bask Spa offers all the options one would ever need for relaxation and pampering, spa treatments come with a full day pass to all of the amenities. Even the stores at Revel delight, satisfying the most discerning of luxury shopper.



Revel's website claims it is [the] "gateway to bliss" and while the service does not always live up to that hype the potential and the facilities most certainly do. It is located a mere one hour drive from Philadelphia, two hours from New York City, and three hours from Washington, D.C so it is ideally situated for a weekend getaway.



Standard room rates begin at $189. Book directly on Revel's site or by calling 855-348-0500.