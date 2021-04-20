Revel 500-598 Boardwalk

Party Till Dawn Revel, the shiny new crown jewel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, was built to show the average patron a good time. Guests who travel forever in search of a party, will find Revel has been designed with them in mind more than any other. It's a lifestyle entertainment complex that happens to also house a casino.



For live music, check out Ovation Hall which hosts acts like Beyonce and The Eagles; for cover bands and the kind of songs you can always sing along to, don't miss The Social. If the VIP, bottle-service scene is your desire then HQ with its four levels of all night entertainment has your name on it. Men, beware a collared shirt is required dress. For women, the dress code is simple: impress. Ivan Kane's Royal Jelly houses the most wild scene in all of Revel and perhaps all of Atlantic City. After midnight, the burlesque shows occur every hour or half hour and in between the stage and poles are open to all guests.



Revel has rehabbed a major stretch of beach at the north end of the Boardwalk so don't be surprised if it is on that same stretch of beach early in the morning that your party finally ends, while the waves crash and your head spins. Just remember: what happens in Atlantic City, stays in Atlantic City. It's like Vegas that way!