Coffee Doesn't Get Much Cooler
In a converted warehouse decked out with white and blue tiles and colored LED light strips, Reuben Hills prepares house-roasted, single-origin coffee three ways (filter, cold-brew, and espresso) and hosts cupping and tasting sessions every Friday at 10 a.m. The food is java-focused, too, inspired by buying trips to Central and South America. Menu staples include eggs with queso fresco and black beans, sopapillas
, torta ahogada
, and a spiced grilled chicken sandwich with tomatillo salsa (pictured). For non-coffee drinkers, there are fresh juice blends, Mexican Coke, and some seriously tempting milkshakes.