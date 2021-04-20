Where are you going?
Reuben Hills

61 Albion St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9211 5556
Coffee Doesn't Get Much Cooler Surry Hills Australia

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 4pm

In a converted warehouse decked out with white and blue tiles and colored LED light strips, Reuben Hills prepares house-roasted, single-origin coffee three ways (filter, cold-brew, and espresso) and hosts cupping and tasting sessions every Friday at 10 a.m. The food is java-focused, too, inspired by buying trips to Central and South America. Menu staples include eggs with queso fresco and black beans, sopapillas, torta ahogada, and a spiced grilled chicken sandwich with tomatillo salsa (pictured). For non-coffee drinkers, there are fresh juice blends, Mexican Coke, and some seriously tempting milkshakes.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

