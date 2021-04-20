Pafuri Camp
Makuleke Contract Park Northern Kruger National Park, Pafuri, 0973, South Africa
| +27 11 646 1391
Photo courtesy of RETURNAfrica
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Pafuri CampIn the far northern reaches of Kruger National Park, where South Africa meets Mozambique and Zimbabwe, you’ll find the remote Pafuri Camp. The luxury camp sits on the banks of the Luvuvhu River, which, unlike the Limpopo River to the north, flows year-round, making the area an attractive destination for wildlife. If you’re going to take one walking safari in Kruger, this is the place to do it—here, guides lead you off the beaten path and through breathtaking fever tree forests and mopani woodland.
Connected to the main lodge by a series of boardwalks, Pafuri’s 19 luxury tents sit atop wooden decks with open-air verandas overlooking the riverbed. Tents are bookable on an all-inclusive basis, and the camp welcomes children of all ages. To get here, you can drive from Johannesburg (seven hours), Polokwane (4.5 hours), or Phalaborwa (4.5), or take a charter flight directly to the Pafuri airstrip.