Restro - Restauracja i Catering Pańska 57, 00-830 Warszawa, Poland

Sun 1pm - 8pm Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm Sat 12pm - 10pm

Fresh Italian Lunch and Dinner at Restro A popular place in central Warsaw for both lunch and dinner, Restro is lauded for its fresh ingredients and attention to detail. It's hard to go wrong with any of the pizzas, pastas, or salads—and they're known for their Italian wines.



