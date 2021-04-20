Where are you going?
Restro - Restauracja i Catering

Pańska 57, 00-830 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 620 22 66
Sun 1pm - 8pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

A popular place in central Warsaw for both lunch and dinner, Restro is lauded for its fresh ingredients and attention to detail. It's hard to go wrong with any of the pizzas, pastas, or salads—and they're known for their Italian wines.

Nick Politakis
over 5 years ago

Tasty and reasonable...so close to the Westin

Pizza is excellent and the place is cozy. The prices can't be beat.

