Restro - Restauracja i Catering
Pańska 57, 00-830 Warszawa, Poland
| +48 22 620 22 66
Photo courtesy of Restro
More info
Sun 1pm - 8pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Fresh Italian Lunch and Dinner at RestroA popular place in central Warsaw for both lunch and dinner, Restro is lauded for its fresh ingredients and attention to detail. It's hard to go wrong with any of the pizzas, pastas, or salads—and they're known for their Italian wines.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Tasty and reasonable...so close to the Westin
Pizza is excellent and the place is cozy. The prices can't be beat.