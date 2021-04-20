Restaurante Zhou Yulong
s/n Plaza de España
+34 915 48 21 03
Chinese Food in Madrid? ...Yep !!Hidden underground on your way down to the Plaza de España parking garage, is a small Chinese restaurant I considered to be stellar Chinese cuisine at very affordable prices...
almost 7 years ago
Underground Chinese Restaurant
