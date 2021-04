Restaurante Vilarocha Jujuy, Argentina

Loca for Locro I'd come a long way from Buenos Aires—well over 20 hours on the bus. I'd earned a good meal.



Several local folks I talked to agreed that Restaurante Vilarocha was the best eatery for traditional Jujuy food—from locro, the corn and pork stew, to tender humitas, the cozy restaurant did everything perfectly. During my week in Jujuy, I went back over and over.