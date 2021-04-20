Restaurante Najera II, 67 Carrer d Aragó
Carrer d'Aragó, 67, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 26 78 09
Mon - Sat 8am - 11:30pm
Tapas and fixed price menus on the cheapWhile the food isn't as exquisite or beautiful as in some of Barcelona's more expensive traditional restaurants, portion sizes are generous and the food is inexpensive and freshly prepared. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays, and weekday evening menus are very inexpensive, especially considering that in most Barcelona restaurants evening meals are a la carte.
Do yourself a favor though, and with your fixed price menu get coffee to finish your meal, as opposed to dessert. I don't think I've had a runnier Crema Catalana.