Restaurante Najera II, 67 Carrer d Aragó

Carrer d'Aragó, 67, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 932 26 78 09
Tapas and fixed price menus on the cheap Barcelona Spain

Mon - Sat 8am - 11:30pm

Tapas and fixed price menus on the cheap

While the food isn't as exquisite or beautiful as in some of Barcelona's more expensive traditional restaurants, portion sizes are generous and the food is inexpensive and freshly prepared. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays, and weekday evening menus are very inexpensive, especially considering that in most Barcelona restaurants evening meals are a la carte.

Do yourself a favor though, and with your fixed price menu get coffee to finish your meal, as opposed to dessert. I don't think I've had a runnier Crema Catalana.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
