Restaurante El Sereno 4 Avenida Sur 16, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

Quaint Rooftop Terrace. A+ Tortilla Soup We spent the lunch hour on the rooftop terrace at El Sereno. Quaint during the day an romantic at night, El Sereno even has a cave where you can have an intimate dinner. Rose pedals on the floor, candles everywhere...you get the point :) The building is several hundred years old and used to be home to an order of priests. Great place to grab a cocktail too. The bar is fun and the staff are super friendly. The tortilla soup is da bomb!