Restaurante Dona Tomas

5004 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Website
| +1 510-450-0522
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 2:30pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 2:30pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Visit Doña Tomás in Oakland for Mexican Food with a Californian Twist

In Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, head to Doña Tomás for traditional Mexican dishes with an upscale Californian twist.

The atmosphere is colorful and festive, but take your margarita out onto the back patio for the best dining vibes.

The menu changes seasonally, but expect traditional antojitos like chips and guacamole, ceviche, and quesodillas, and entradas like fish tacos and carnitas. Check out the impressive tequila and mezcal selection after your meal.

Doña Tomás is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 10 pm. Reservations available online.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

