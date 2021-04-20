Restaurante Dona Tomas
5004 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
| +1 510-450-0522
Photo courtesy of Doña Tomás
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 2:30pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 2:30pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Visit Doña Tomás in Oakland for Mexican Food with a Californian TwistIn Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, head to Doña Tomás for traditional Mexican dishes with an upscale Californian twist.
The atmosphere is colorful and festive, but take your margarita out onto the back patio for the best dining vibes.
The menu changes seasonally, but expect traditional antojitos like chips and guacamole, ceviche, and quesodillas, and entradas like fish tacos and carnitas. Check out the impressive tequila and mezcal selection after your meal.
Doña Tomás is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 10 pm. Reservations available online.