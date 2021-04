Restaurante del Tingo al Tango 12 Calle

Fantastic Argentinian Steak at del Tingo al Tango Open from morning till late night, you can get a great value breakfast buffet at this fun restaurant with a lively atmosphere, but the main event is definitely the imported-from-Argentina butter-soft steak. Splurge on a grill meal but try and save room for the delicious Tres Leches cake for dessert.