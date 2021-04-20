Where are you going?
Restaurante Dakara Jatetxea

20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Kalimotxo is a drink made of equal parts red wine and cola. When I first heard of the drink, I had to check the source - I thought someone was playing a trick on me. When I found out that people have been drinking kalimotxo in Spain for quite some time, I decided to try it for myself; we set out to our favorite little pintxos bar in San Sebastian, and had the man behind the counter get to work.

The results were rather surprising, in that the drink wasn't at all terrible. Quite the opposite, in fact. We've since had a kalimtxo a day to keep the doctor away. When a bottle of wine can be picked up at the grocery store for less than a Euro, it's easy to experiment. But I really do recommend that you try your first bevy of this sort at Dakara, one of San Sebastian's finest eateries. In a food city like San Sebastian, that's saying something.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

