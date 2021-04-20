Restaurante Dakara Jatetxea Jaizkibel Plaza, 14, 20160 Lasarte-Oria, Gipuzkoa, Spain

Pinchos Paddycake, Dakara, San Sebastian, Spain. Dear Pinchos,



How I love you, and your bite-sized frame. I love the variety of shapes and sizes you so easily fall into, and I love your distinct flavors. From gratin spider crab to knuckle pork in juice to grilled liver gras with Porto wine sauce, I just can't get enough. Nothing ever looked or tasted this good for 2 euros - though don't think for a moment that I'm calling you cheap. I know, I know, you're all about quality.



I'm thrilled to have met you at Dakara, a busy little joint in the heart of San Sebastian. I'll see you again real soon.



Hungrily yours,