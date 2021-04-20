Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurante Dakara Jatetxea

Jaizkibel Plaza, 14, 20160 Lasarte-Oria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Website
| +34 943 37 61 81
Pinchos Paddycake, Dakara, San Sebastian, Spain. Lasarte Oria Spain

Pinchos Paddycake, Dakara, San Sebastian, Spain.

Dear Pinchos,

How I love you, and your bite-sized frame. I love the variety of shapes and sizes you so easily fall into, and I love your distinct flavors. From gratin spider crab to knuckle pork in juice to grilled liver gras with Porto wine sauce, I just can't get enough. Nothing ever looked or tasted this good for 2 euros - though don't think for a moment that I'm calling you cheap. I know, I know, you're all about quality.

I'm thrilled to have met you at Dakara, a busy little joint in the heart of San Sebastian. I'll see you again real soon.

Hungrily yours,
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points