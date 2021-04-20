Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant Wullenwever

Beckergrube 71, 23552 Lübeck, Germany
Website
| +49 451 704333
Restaurant Wullenwever Lübeck Germany

More info

Tue - Sat 7pm - 12am

Restaurant Wullenwever

Run by renowned chef Roy Petermann and his wife, Manuela, this gourmet restaurant is set in a 16th-century patrician house in the old part of Lübeck. The welcoming interior has an elegant, time-warp feel, with tall stucco ceilings and antique decorations deftly balanced by contemporary lamps and eye-catching gold statues. In the kitchen, Petermann dishes up contemporary haute cuisine that blends local dishes with Mediterranean flavors (think wild prawns, Wagyu beef, and lots of fish). There are also set menus (available with or without wine pairings), surprise menus, and a drinks list that ranges from expertly made cocktails to international wines. If the weather is right, request a table in the atmospheric courtyard for a romantic meal like none other.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points