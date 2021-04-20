Restaurant Wullenwever
Run by renowned chef Roy Petermann and his wife, Manuela, this gourmet restaurant is set in a 16th-century patrician house in the old part of Lübeck. The welcoming interior has an elegant, time-warp feel, with tall stucco ceilings and antique decorations deftly balanced by contemporary lamps and eye-catching gold statues. In the kitchen, Petermann dishes up contemporary haute cuisine that blends local dishes with Mediterranean flavors (think wild prawns, Wagyu beef, and lots of fish). There are also set menus (available with or without wine pairings), surprise menus, and a drinks list that ranges from expertly made cocktails to international wines. If the weather is right, request a table in the atmospheric courtyard for a romantic meal like none other.